InfoComm Training of the Day: Cisco: Unified Communication SaaS Based Collaboration

- Held at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 Cisco will hold a training session titled 'Cisco: Unified Communication SaaS Based Collaboration (WebEx),' as part of InfoComm 2015.
- This session is primarily focused on the new UE and features from Cisco WebEx Meetings and how does the SaaS based platform operates. Session will touch on high level architecture, design and security considerations. It will provide WebEx insides for the basic WebEx users wondering about the data traveling in the cloud and the SaaS based collaboration tool.