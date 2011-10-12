Extron Ships USB Matrix Boards

Extron Electronics has announced the immediate availability of two new USB matrix switcher boards for the SMX System MultiMatrix modular, field-upgradeable matrix switcher.

The SMX USB matrix boards are designed to route up to eight Host CPUs to up to four peripheral locations equipped with one or more USB 2.0 devices, such as keyboards and mice, Web cams, personal media players, or portable hard drives. They support data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps and are compatible with USB 2.0/1.1/1.0 specifications.

Host and Peripheral Emulation is provided on all ports for reliable, problem-free boot up, even without a tie being made to a connected device. SMX USB matrix switcher boards are ideal for use in the creation of KVM - keyboard, video, mouse matrix applications when combined with available SMX DVI, HDMI, or VGA matrix switching boards. SMX USB matrix boards are available in two I/O sizes: 4x4 and 8x4.

"For KVM applications, the flexible, modular design of the SMX MultiMatrix provides the ideal platform," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "With the wide range of HDMI, DVI, VGA, audio, and now USB matrix switcher boards available for the SMX, AV integrators can create unique and versatile KVM systems that match their customers' needs."

The SMX System MultiMatrix Series of digital and analog multi-plane matrix switchers combines multiple, independent matrix switchers in a truly modular, field-configurable frame. SMX frames are available in sizes from 2U up to 5U that are capable of supporting up to 10 separate matrix boards, which can be switched independently or simultaneously, under a single point of control. The SMX combines the proven reliability and high performance of fixed matrix switchers with the efficiency of a modular matrix switcher design. The SMX System MultiMatrix is an ideal choice for medical imaging systems, conference and training facilities, and other mid-sized applications that require the switching of different signal types, and it is a cost-effective upgrade path for ongoing I/O or signal format changes.