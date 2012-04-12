Casio Announces Lamp Free Sweepstakes

Dover, NJ--Casio America, Inc.'s Business Projector Division has announced its Lamp Free Projector Sweepstakes, providing consumers with the opportunity to win one of its Signature projectors with a retail value of $1699.99.

Beginning in April, the sweepstakes will take place once each month and consumers can enter to win a Signature XJ-M255 projector. Casio's Signature projectors provide high brightness and connectivity for use in large and small rooms.

By combining a laser, a fluorescent element and LEDs, Casio has created an original mercury-free Laser and LED Hybrid Light Source capable of generating high brightness. The Laser and LED Hybrid Light Source provides 20,000 hours of anticipated life and also eliminates the need for lamp and filter replacements. Additional features of the XJ-M255 projector include 3000 lumens, 1.5X manual zoom, low total cost of ownership and automatic brightness adjustment.

"We are delighted to award a lucky recipient each month with one of Casio's cutting edge lamp free projectors," said Matt Mustachio, general manager of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Casio is committed to providing consumers with the opportunity to experience a new era in projector technology."