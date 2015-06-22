InfoComm Recognizes Biamp Systems VP of Global Sales as 2015 Volunteer of the Year

Networked media systems provider Biamp Systems announced that its Vice President of Global Sales, Ron Camden, has been chosen as the InfoComm 2015 Volunteer of the Year. Part of InfoComm International’s AV Awards, which recognize members of the AV community who have made outstanding contributions to the professional AV industry over the past 12 months and beyond, the Volunteer of the Year award was presented at the AV Awards dinner during InfoComm 2015 in Orlando on June 16.

Camden began his volunteer service more than 12 years ago as a member of and then Chair of InfoComm’s Manufacturers Council. Following that, he served on the Membership Committee for three years, including two years as Chair. During his Committee tenure, he spearheaded a re-evaluation of InfoComm’s membership structure, which led to a restructuring, eliminating multiple dues levels and recreating the member value proposition. Following his time at the Membership Committee, Camden served four years on the Leadership Search Committee and played an integral role in finding new leaders for the association.



“I am deeply grateful to InfoComm International for this recognition,” said Camden. “I was fortunate enough that industry veterans like Bill Nattress, Mark Valenti, and Jay Rogina gently nudged me to get involved and I am extremely thankful for that. It is rewarding to work with such an exceptional network of talented individuals, and I look forward to continuing to make the industry more inviting to the next generation of AV professionals.”



Over the last two years, Camden has served as president of the International Communications Industries Foundation (ICIF), where his focus is the continued development and implementation of the ICIF Grant program that further expands InfoComm's workforce development activities, providing members with the support necessary to find and develop new talent.