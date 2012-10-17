ViewSonic Debuts the 32-inch CDE3201LED

ViewSonic Corp. has expanded its lineup of full HD 1920x1080p commercial displays with its new 32-inch CDE3201LED.
- The new model features an energy-saving Full HD WLED panel with a striking slim design. Offering an assortment of hospitality features, the product is ideal for hotel guest room entertainment, including a user programmable set up menu and RS232 automated control port. As a result, it can be remotely controlled in multiple display installations from a PC or media player.
- The IR pass through feature allows the owner to install the CDE3201LED in a guest accessible space while ensuring remote control functionality is managed on the back end via a hard wired set-top-box connection. It comes standard with a three-year limited warranty and will be available in mid-October for an ESP of $449.
- The product will initially be available in North America, followed by Mexico and Latin America.