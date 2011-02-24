Planar Expands Clarity Matrix Video Wall Line

- Planar Systems, Inc. (Booth 1832 at Digital Signage Expo) is adding a 55-inch LCD model to the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System family. The Clarity Matrix 55 delivers Full HD resolution and exceptional visual performance with the narrowest image-to-image gap (5.7 mm) and thinnest profile (3.6in./ 93 mm) in the industry. Planar’s newest large-format LCD video wall combines an ultra-narrow bezel and the company’s exclusive Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System architecture to create stunning, mission-critical video walls. In addition, Planar’s EasyAxis Mounting System, off-board components and LED backlight extend the lifetime of the system. They also make it easier and less costly to build, maintain and service high-impact, multi-screen video displays, even in space-constrained retail spaces, public venues, corporate lobbies and control rooms settings.
- “We’ve experienced record-level customer adoption of the Clarity Matrix Video Wall System since we introduced it more than a year ago, and our next wave of innovation demanded larger, higher resolution video walls with even smaller bezels,” says Jennifer Davis, vice president of marketing. “With the new Clarity Matrix 55, we expand our best-in-class LCD video wall family and continue our leadership in bringing solutions for larger installations and new applications for the technology in public venue digital signage and control room settings.”
- “The Clarity Matrix 55’s combination of the 55-inch screen, ultra-narrow bezel and streamlined serviceability is a huge advantage in large retail spaces, arenas and other marquee locations,” says David Thibeau of MTek Kiosk, a leader in system integration and technology management. MTek Kiosk has deployed thousands of digital signage applications including implementations featuring the Clarity Matrix 46 throughout North America. “In a big video wall, getting the image-to-image gap to less than 6mm makes a huge difference in terms of how the content looks.”
- The Clarity Matrix 55 will begin shipping in the second quarter of calendar
- 2011 and will be available for purchase through Planar’s worldwide network of authorized dealers.
- For information: www.planar.com
Topics