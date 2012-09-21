Topics

Healthcare AV October 2012 Follow Up Links

By ()

Healthcare AV October 2012 Follow Up Links

CHECK IN
National eHealth/Infocomm Conference: http://www.nationalehealth.org/technology-crossroads-conference

Imprivata Study: http://www.imprivata.com/blog/desktop-virtualization-healthcare-set-expand-through-2013

Twitterverse:

@HuffPostBiz http://t.co/alAGTcTT

@InformationWeek http://twb.io/TIBEaL

@The_BreakRoom74 http://news.nurse.com/article/20120906/NATIONAL02/109170008#.UEz0EM45Y

@EricTopol http://bit.ly/PE235C

INSTALLATION EXAM

Florida Hospital for Children

http://www.floridahospitalforchildren.com/experience-the-difference

COLUMN

Conversations with IT

Health IT Exchange

Healthcare IT News

FierceHealthIT

HIMSS

Survey

FEATURES

Jupiter Medical Center

TECH RX

First Look

Altinex Amy’s Control System

http://www.amyscontrol.com/

http://vimeo.com/38335179

http://amyandjameswagner.com

New Products

Panasonic Full HD Remote Head Camera

Electronic Grease Board Solutions

Barco’s QA and Calibration App Upgrade

Lightware Med Series DVI Matrix Switchers

Haivision Viper 1.1

TRU-Vu Rack Mount HD Touch Screen

Altinex TNP151 / TNP151C Tabletop Interconnect Boxes

Wyrestorm HDBaseT Lite Matrix Range

Matrox Mura MPX Series Video Wall Controller Boards

AMX Modero X Series Touchpanels

PESA easyPORT Converter Boxes

Crestron Connected Mitsubishi LDT462V

Contemporary Research QDA4-45 RF Combiner/Amplifier

Q&A

Biamp