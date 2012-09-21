Healthcare AV October 2012 Follow Up Links

CHECK IN
National eHealth/Infocomm Conference: http://www.nationalehealth.org/technology-crossroads-conference
Imprivata Study: http://www.imprivata.com/blog/desktop-virtualization-healthcare-set-expand-through-2013
Twitterverse:
@HuffPostBiz http://t.co/alAGTcTT
@InformationWeek http://twb.io/TIBEaL
@The_BreakRoom74 http://news.nurse.com/article/20120906/NATIONAL02/109170008#.UEz0EM45Y
@EricTopol http://bit.ly/PE235C
INSTALLATION EXAM
Florida Hospital for Children
http://www.floridahospitalforchildren.com/experience-the-difference
COLUMN
Conversations with IT
• HIMSS
• Survey
FEATURES
TECH RX
First Look
Altinex Amy’s Control System
• http://amyandjameswagner.com
New Products
• Panasonic Full HD Remote Head Camera
• Electronic Grease Board Solutions
• Barco’s QA and Calibration App Upgrade
• Lightware Med Series DVI Matrix Switchers
• TRU-Vu Rack Mount HD Touch Screen
• Altinex TNP151 / TNP151C Tabletop Interconnect Boxes
• Wyrestorm HDBaseT Lite Matrix Range
• Matrox Mura MPX Series Video Wall Controller Boards
• AMX Modero X Series Touchpanels
• PESA easyPORT Converter Boxes
• Crestron Connected Mitsubishi LDT462V
• Contemporary Research QDA4-45 RF Combiner/Amplifier
Q&A