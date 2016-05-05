InfoComm Announces 2016 Award Winners; Kramer's David Bright, Rose Shure Among the Honored

InfoComm International has announced the 2016 recipients of its annual awards.

Rose Shure and David BrightEach year, InfoComm recognizes outstanding AV professionals for their contributions, leadership and commitment to excellence. In 2016, the InfoComm Awards Committee, a panel of volunteers, received nominations from across the AV industry and named winners for the Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement, Adele De Berri Pioneers of AV, CTS Holder of the Year, Educator of the Year, Women in AV, and Young AV Professionals Awards. The Harald Thiel Volunteer of the Year Award is bestowed by InfoComm staff. The Awards Committee did not name a winner of the Fred Dixon Service in Education Award for 2016.

"This year's group of distinguished award winners represents the best and brightest in our industry," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "If there is one thing they all have in common, it's their commitment to giving back to their fellow AV professionals; their commitment to mentoring, inspiring, leading, innovating, and educating so that the whole industry benefits and continues to grow."

The winners are:

Mackey Barron Distinguished Achievement Award

David Bright

President, Kramer Electronics USA

Adele DeBerri Pioneers of AV Award

Dr. Roger Hajjar

Founder and CTO, Prysm

Women in AV Award (posthumously)

Rose L. Shure

Chairman, Shure Inc.

CTS Holder of the Year

Luke Jordan, CTS-I

Service and Small Systems Manager, Electro Acoustics Inc.

Educator of the Year

Jeremy Caldera, CTS-D, CTS-I

Lead Audiovisual Design Engineer, Zdi Inc.

Harald Thiel Volunteers of the Year

Christa Bender, CTS

Account Manager, Pivot Communications

Hope Roth, CTS

Programmer, Riordan Brothers

Young AV Professionals Award

Kelly Perkins, CTS

Marketing and Communications Manager, AVI Systems

Josh Srago, CTS

Design Engineer, TEECOM