ClearOne Adds New USB Speakerphones

Salt Lake City, UT--ClearOne unveiled its two latest USB speakerphones, designed for personal desktop use in organizations using Microsoft Lync or Skype for audio conferencing via Windows personal computers.
- ClearOne introduced the CHAT 70-U and CHAT 60-U speakerphones.
- In Orlando for the opening the Enterprise Connect industry conference, ClearOne introduced the CHAT 70-U (for Lync) and CHAT 60-U (for Skype), both featuring integrated call controls, including an end-call button. According to the company, the new models are also equipped with propriety ClearOne technologies enabling natural conversation without the clipping, echo, noise or tinny sound many people associate with speakerphone use.
- Both new CHAT speakerphones, created expressly for VoIP applications using PCs or Unified Communications software, feature raised, push-button controls for speaker volume, mute, and call hook, and include a blue LED which lights when a call is in progress. The CHAT 70-U and CHAT 60-U incorporate ClearOne's HDConference technologies, which provide acoustic echo cancellation, noise cancellation, and automatic audio level control.
- "These new CHATs deliver corporate-quality audio and ease of control for common call features, and they plug-n-play with Windows PCs used in an enterprise or stand-alone setting," said ClearOne's Larry McCauley, director of product line management for Unified Communications. "With CHAT, users can answer and end calls without even interrupting their screen saver."
- McCauley said the new two CHAT units are USB-powered and require no external power connection. Both models will be available at the beginning of Q2 2011.