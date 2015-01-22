InfoComm Activities at ISE 2015

InfoComm International, the trade association representing the audiovisual and information communications industries worldwide and co-owner of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2015) tradeshow, announces special offerings at ISE 2015.

This year, InfoComm Members and Guest Members receive free entry to 30 InfoComm seminars at ISE, as well as member discounts for a Master Class taught by legendary instructor Robert Simpson of Electrosonic and a CTS Study Session.

Professionals signing up for the new guestmember program also secure free access to the InfoComm Member Lounge on Stand 11-N100 for the duration of the show, special access to a members-only, post-ISE webinar, and free enrollment into any of the four online courses or tests, typically free to members only: Quick Start to the AV Industry, InfoComm RecognizedAV Technologist Test, Essentials of AV Technology and CTS Prep Online.

Members and Guest members who pre-register for ISE 2015 using an invitation code will receive complimentary access to seminars of their choice on a first come, first serve basis. Two courses not eligible under the free voucher program are CTS Study Session and the brand new Master Class. Non-InfoComm Members must purchase vouchers during ISE registration and then register for specific classes.

Robert Simpson

Master Class with Robert Simpson: Displays of today and tomorrow

10 February at 08:00 to 12:00, Room D403

Presented by industry veteran, Robert Simpson of Electrosonic this Master Class will be divided into four sessions aimed at experienced AV professionals. The first is a refresher tutorial and will cover standards and review implications of BT2020. The second section is devoted to flat panel displays with a mainemphasis on LCDs and LED displays. The third section is devoted to projection looking at LCD, LCOS and DLP for products from PICO to 4K resolution. Principals and limitations of image blending and warping will be explored. The final section is applications and specialist areas of displays.

Attendees can sign up for the Master Class during registration at a cost of €150 (for InfoComm members) or €200 (non-members).



CTS Study Session

9 February 2015, 10:00 – 17:30, Room D203

As in previous years, a Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) class will be held. CTS is recognized worldwide as the industry’s leading AV professional qualification. Presented by Bill Thomas, Registrants will receive access to the InfoComm CTS Prep Online course prior to attending the CTS Session, which includes online activities, videos, information and study tips for the CTS exam. Onsite CTStesting will take place throughout the show.

Interested parties are encouraged to register early. Attendees can sign up for the CTS Study Session during registration at a cost of €99 (for InfoComm members) or €150 (non-members). Attendees can also register to take the CTS exam onsite at the RAI 10-12 February. Please visit infocomm.org/ise for more information.



InfoComm Market Research in 2015

10 February, 12:00-12:30,Commercial Solutions Theatre, Stand 8-M370

Not to be missed, Kaitlyn McAuliffe, Market Research Analyst from InfoComm International will provide an overview of the global and European markets, as well as a sneak peek at InfoComm’s plans for 2015, which will include the Vertical Market Survey and the Pro-AV Distribution Channels and Trends Report.

Sarah Joyce (top) and Diana Danziger (bottom)

Women of InfoComm NetworkBreakfast

11 February 2015, 08:00-09:30, First Edition Restaurant, RAI Exhibition Centre

Sarah Joyce, Vice President, EMEA, of Electrosonic Ltd & Diana Danziger, an international organisational development and leadership consultant at Inez Consulting Ltd.

There is no shortage of research and experience to confirm that there is a significant gender imbalance in the technology industry. Many words have been written and spoken about why this is and what the industry needs to do to put it right. This session will explore what women — and men — in the industry can do to encourage women into successful and long-term careers in technology rather than waiting for the industry as a whole to catch up.

Sarah Joyce, Vice President, EMEA, of Electrosonic Ltd, and a member of the InfoComm International Board of Directors, will share her leadership journey in technology, which spans almost 20 years. She will reflect on what her experience has taught her about how women can make better use of a variety of sources of support that can help them unleash their talent and progress in this highly male-dominated industry.

Following Joyce’s presentation, Diana Danziger, an international organizational development and leadership consultant at Inez Consulting Ltd, will discuss some of the ways in which individuals, especially women, diminish their own skills and potential, and keep their careers from moving forward: self-limiting beliefs, unconscious bias and expectations that serve to block rather than unlock capability. This will be an interactive session, with practical activity to personalize the experience and raise awareness of what can be done, on an individual basis, to promote — in every sense of the word — women in technology.

The session will conclude with a roundtable discussion to solicit input from participants regarding activities the Women of InfoComm Network Council should perform in Europe. There will be ample time to network and get to know others. Attendees can sign up for the breakfast during registration at a cost of €40.