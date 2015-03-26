Industry Weapon Sharp STAR Partner

- Industry Weapon has been added as one of Sharp's Strategic Technology Alliance Resource members. With this addition, users of Sharp products can now implement Industry Weapon's digital signage software, CommandCenterHD, to content across their displays.
- "Industry Weapon is excited to become a member of the STAR program," said Ryan Barlow, Industry Weapon director of sales. "We've always been impressed with the Sharp Professional display product line and look forward to the continued collaboration."
- Industry Weapon's line of products and services will enable Sharp users to design, schedule, and publish multimedia content to Sharp's line of displays. Its SaaS platform is also home to turnkey content programs, collaborative applications, and automated data integrations supported by a hybrid-cloud infrastructure. Industry Weapon provides 24/7 free training and support, along with security features such as PCI compliancy and SOC 2 Audits.
- "Sharp is excited about the addition of Industry Weapon in the STAR program," said Gary Bailer, Sharp Electronics Corporation’s director of product management for pro AV products. "Its platform is simple yet powerful, and we look forward to collaborating with them further."
- With Industry Weapon's solution, digital signage campaigns can include public information like news feeds, RSS feeds, and weather reports. Internal information like corporate messaging streamlines communication to employees, managers, and executives.