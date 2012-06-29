Matrox Video Products Group Appoints JB&A as a US Distributor

Matrox® Video Products Group has appointed Jeff Burgess and Associates (JB&A) as one of its distributors for the United States. Selected Matrox products for the pro AV, post-production, and broadcast markets are now available to JB&A certified resellers. JB&A will distribute and support Matrox Convert™ DVI and Convert DVI Plus scan converters, Matrox MC-100™ SDI-to-HDMI mini converters, and the new Matrox MicroQuad™ four-channel SDI to HDMI multiviewer.

"We continually search for easy-to-use, cost-effective, reliable products to offer our resellers and customers," said Jeff Burgess, CEO of JB&A. "The addition of the Matrox video products to our lineup will enhance our ability to offer complete solutions for a wide variety of video management and distribution workflows."

"It is important for Matrox to have a strong U.S. distributor in the pro AV space to address the training and support needs of both resellers and their clients," said Francesco Scartozzi, Matrox director of sales for the Americas. "JB&A's talented staff offers a level of expertise and customer service that will perfectly complement our product offering."

www.jbanda.com

www.matrox.com/video