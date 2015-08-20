IAVI Debuts on the 2015 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. magazine has ranked IAVI No. 4899 on its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs.

Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.



“IAVI is proud to appear on this year’s Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies," said Michael Soch, senior vice president of corporate development and marketing at IAVI."As a customer service organization, every employee has had a part in our presence on this prestigious lineup of successful private companies. To achieve this recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to make pro AV distribution simple and fun for our coworkers, customers, and partners. We achieve that every day by daring to be different and devoting ourselves to being best in class within the channel.”



The companies featured in the 2015 Inc. 5000, listed online at Inc.com, constitute $205 billion in revenue, generating 647,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region,

and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.



"The story of this year’s Inc. 5000 is the story of great leadership," said Eric Schurenberg, president and editor-in-chief at Inc. "In an incredibly competitive business landscape, it takes something extraordinary to take your company to the top. You have to remember that the average company on the Inc. 5000 grew nearly six-fold since 2012. Business owners don’t achieve that kind of success by accident."