June Executive Appointments and Promotions

BRIGHTON, SUSSEX, UK--LUKE GEORGE has joined VISUAL ACUITY as a technical design consultant. George is an InfoComm CTS-qualified professional who joins the company after stints with Creative Technology, Roger Preston & Partners, and, most recently, Mark Johnson Consultants. EMERYVILLE, CA--ADVANCED SYSTEMS GROUP has added TIM MCGOVERN as director of professional services where he will manage the technical services team, which is responsible for system design, installation, training, and customer support.



HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY--GENERAL CABLE has hired JEFF PETERS as Gepco director, business development, and LANCE THOMPSON as Gepco regional sales manager for the Northeast. Peters’ previous experience includes various positions with ADC Telecommunications and director of sales and marketing for Telex Communications. Thompson has 29 years of experience selling Belden products in NY, NJ and eastern PA, with his most recent role as regional channel manager.



TAMPA, FL--AVI-SPL has made several hires and promotions in order to strengthen the AV conferencing systems and services integrator’s sales force. DAVID WRIGLEY, based out of Washington, DC, has been promoted to sales manager of the Mid-Atlantic region. Since 2001, Wrigley has worked for AVI-SPL serving in a number of capacities in business development and government services.



DENISE KESSLER, formerly with SMART Technologies, has been promoted to national sales manager and will continue to drive the K-12 and higher education markets for AVI-SPL from headquarters in Tampa.



PAUL CHORLEY, formerly with InterCall, has joined AVI-SPL’s Los Angeles office as sales manager for Southern California. Chorley brings experience in managed services and videoconferencing, as well as selling enterprise solutions nationwide.



MARIO PORTO has joined AVI-SPL's New York office, in Long Island City, NY, as sales manager. Porto was formerly with Ace Audiovisual and WAVE/HB Communications.

MELBOURNE, FL--HARRIS BROADCAST COMMUNICATIONS has named JOHN SCARCELLA vice president and general manager of the consumer business, based in the New York City office.

