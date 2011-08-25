- The Califone International PA419 Wireless Portable PA System, is now shipping with an MSRP of $999, the PA419 comes equipped with an Apple-approved iPhone/iPod docking station.
- “The PA419 is the ultimate all-in-one portable PA system, making it perfect for a plethora of applications, whether indoors or outdoors,” said Tim Ridgway, VP of marketing for Califone. “With the enormous amount of small, portable, and easily accessible digital media devices and mediums available today, the versatile PA419 boasts an iPod/iPhone dock, a USB Media Player, a CD/DVD player (with pitch control), and dual UHF Mic Receivers.”
- With its integrated 30W (RMS) built-in amplifier, the functional 16-channel PA419 is ideal for audiences of up to 300 people in rooms up to 2,000 sq feet in Houses of Worship, meeting/conference rooms, gyms, dance/dining halls, tradeshows, and outdoor parties and events where a lightweight (14.6 lbs.) and easy-to-use portable sound reinforcement system is required.
- “The PA419 has a 6.5-inch, 4 ohm, full-range speaker which delivers crisp, clear audio over a wide dispersion area, while the multi-function yet easy-to-use and navigate control panel and included remote control have been designed for those without much technological know-how,” said Ridgway. “The versatile and compliant 902-928MHz, dual 16-channel receiver makes it the ideal solution for nearly every application.”
