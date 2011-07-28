Main Light Adds Clay Paky to Rental Inventory

Wilmington, Delaware-based Main Light Industries, Inc. has added Clay Paky Sharpy moving beam lights, Alpha Profile 700 and Alpha Spot HPE 1500 fixtures to its equipment rental inventory. A.C.T Lighting is the distributor of Clay Paky lighting in North America.

Main Light, which serves the professional lighting industry, has become one of the largest rental houses in the U.S. After initially purchasing Sharpy fixtures earlier this year, the company reinforced its Clay Paky offerings by acquiring the Alpha units.

“The features and quality of the Clay Paky fixtures uniquely position them in the market,” said Randy Mullican at Main Light.

“We like the speed of the Sharpy – the unit is extremely fast,” he said. “And the beam projects out of the Sharpy incredibly far. They have no problem cutting through 1500-watt fixtures on stage.”

Mullican cites the low-noise level of the Alpha 700, which enables it to be used in theater environments. “It’s also the only 700-watt unit with framing shutters,” he said.

In the brief time the Clay Paky lights have been in stock at Main Light, they have become very popular with customers, Mullican reports.

“Sharpys have been used at a Foo Fighters and at the Ultra Music Festival. Sharpys and Alpha Spot HPE 1500s partnered for the recent Electric Daisy Carnival,” billed as North America’s biggest electronic music festival.