Hosa Technology Ships Power Cords Featuring Neutrik powerCON Connectors

The What: Hosa Technology has introduced two new series of power cords featuring Neutrik powerCON connectors. The Hosa PCN-200 and PWN-200 Series Power Cords combine Hosa dependability with the safety of the Neutrik powerCON connector to create a cable designed to handle the high-power equipment today’s stage environment.

The What Else: Hosa’s power cords are designed specifically for gear outfitted with Neutrik powerCON connectors. PWN-200 Series Power Cords are designed to carry power from a normal wall outlet to a powerCON-equipped device. For those using power distribution boxes equipped with powerCON outputs, PCN-200 Series Power Cords feature powerCON connectors at both ends and are also ideal for daisy-chaining multiple devices.

Featuring 12 AWG, Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC) conductors, PCN-200 and PWN-200 Series Power Cords provide increased current flow to ensure devices receive the necessary amount of power for appropriate operation. PCN-200 Series Power Cords have a maximum operating voltage of 250 volts while the PWN-200 Series is rated up to 125 volts. Both, PCN-200 and PWN-200 series are listed to applicable UL standards and requirements.

“Advancements in technology and the rigors of live stages have pushed traditional power connectors beyond what they were meant to handle,” said Jose Gonzalez, product manager at Hosa Technology. “The powerCON connector, created by industry leader Neutrik AG, has taken pro A/V equipment to a new level of security. We’re confident the synthesis of Hosa cable with the durability and safety of Neutrik AG makes the new PCN-200 and PWN-200 Series Power Cords ideal solutions for A/V and visual effects applications.”

The Bottom Line: Hosa Power Cords with Neutrik powerCON Connectors are available now. MSRP ranges from $95 to $160 for the PCN-200 Series and $80 to $190 for the PWN-200 Series.