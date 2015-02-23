Hitachi Interactive Projectors Revamp Nauset Public Schools

Looking to keep up with rapidly evolving educational technology, Nauset Public Schools in Nauset, Massachusetts, chose Hitachi CP-TW2503 interactive projectors to bridge the gap from old to new. With the installation of the Hitachi interactive projectors, the children at the Nauset Public Schools have become far more engaged and excited about learning.



Nauset Public Schools is comprised of five school districts. There are seven schools in all: a high school, a middle school, and five elementary schools. The total student population is 2,500 with a faculty of 315. Nauset High School is ranked as one of the top 100 schools in the country.

“During the last three years we have made a tremendous push to update our technology,” explained Barbara Lavoine, director of technology for Nauset Public Schools. “We wanted to make sure our students were technologically prepared beyond K12 and that they were ‘21st century’ students.”

A variety of interactive projectors and whiteboards have been installed in the Nauset Public Schools over the past three years. More than 50 Hitachi CP-TW2503 interactive projectors were installed in the summer of 2014.

Student feedback on the new technology has been very positive. “The kids love it. They are always excited to use the interactive projectors,” explained Mrs. Lavoine. “In fact, we have found that the students often want to keep using the interactive projectors over playing outside.” The teachers have also had a positive response to the interactive projectors. “The faculty continually asks, ‘When can I get an interactive projector?’ We have been working hard and most of our schools are pretty well-equipped with this technology."