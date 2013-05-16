AVnu Alliance Kicks Off AVB Education Program at InfoComm

AVnu Alliance, the industry consortium that certifies Audio Video Bridging (AVB) products for interoperability, will kick off a new AVB education program at InfoComm 2013 trade show taking place in Orlando, FL June 12-14.
The Alliance will also host 17 member companies at a dedicated AVnu Alliance technology and product pavilion, booth number 459a.
- The pavilion will include participation from AVnu Alliance members demonstrating the latest in AVB-enabled endpoints and switches. Members include: Analog Devices, AudioScience, Avid, Barco, Biamp, Echo Digital Audio, Extreme Networks, Harman, Lab X, Riedel, Sennheiser, Shure, Uman, Vitesse, Waves, XMOS and Yamaha. Visitors to the Pavilion will meet with C-level executives from member companies and see demonstrations of Audio Visual devices that make up the growing AVB ecosystem. The Alliance Pavilion will allow visitors to learn more about the certification and interoperability testing for AVB-enabled networking bridges and professional audio endpoints, available to AVnu Alliance members.
- "We are thrilled to have a large number of AVB products to showcase in the pavilion this year. The powerful and growing membership of AVnu Alliance demonstrates the group's dedication to creating a new ecosystem of interoperable AVB devices through certification," says Lee Minich, chair, AVnu Alliance Marketing
- Work Group.
- As part of the AVnu Alliance new educational program, which includes a quarterly webinar series and new training modules for member companies, the System Designer session will be taught at InfoComm on the educational track. This session, titled "How to design and specify with AVB," will focus on the understanding needed on a system level for AVB success. The session will take place on June 13 from 12:30-2:00 p.m. and be taught by InfoComm adjunct faculty, Dave Theis, principal at Theis Consulting. Theis has more than 20 years of experience in large scale AV system design and deployment in entertainment and corporate environments.
- In addition, Alliance members, Chris Pane, vice president of Business Development at Lab X Technologies and Jeff Koftinoff, software conductor at Meyer Sound, will lead the session "AVB for AV Network Engineers," taking place on June 13 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. This session will dive deeper into technical AVB networking.