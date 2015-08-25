Herman Pro AV Inks Distribution Partnership with Audio-Technica

Herman Pro AV has entered into a distribution partnership with Audio-Technica to bring the company's microphones, headphones, wireless systems, mixers, and electronic products to systems integrators and contractors across the continental U.S.

“We are very excited to partner with Audio Technica,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “They are an industry leader that encompasses innovation and quality. This represents a significant addition to our product offering in order to better serve the needs of our customers.



"Our goal is to continue to identify product lines and value-added services that provide compelling value and benefit to the industry, while enabling our customers to rely on us for the products they need for their projects. The Audio-Technica partnership is an important milestone towards achieving our strategic objectives.”



Doug Swan, national director of sales and markets, professional markets, at Audio-Technica, said, “With Herman’s exceptional line of complementary product offerings and unique approach to systems integration support, A-T products will now be more accessible than ever to contractors and integrators.



"We look forward to working with the Herman team to bring new, highly technical products like our Dante network microphones and 2.4 GHz digital wireless systems to AV and IT integrators throughout the U.S. We expect many exciting opportunities to develop through our partnership with Herman.”