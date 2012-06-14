Christie Launches New Projectors at InfoComm

Christie announced the expansion of its 3-chip DLP platform with the introduction of the Christie D4K25, and new 14,000 lumen Christie M Series models. The new projectors target applications that require high brightness and clear images.

Christie D4K25The M Series - including three new Roadster models and three 3D-enabled Mirage models - feature SXGA+, HD and WUXGA resolution, portrait mode capabilities, and 14,000 lumens - the highest brightness available at 110V. The projectors are designed for auditoriums, boardrooms, conference rooms, houses of worship, post-production, and live event applications that need the reliability of 3-chip DLP technology and high brightness for piercing through ambient lighting.

Featuring built-in Christie Twist, the new M Series models are equipped with two hot swappable mercury lamps designed for additional cost savings since the high brightness is achieved with two lamps instead of four.

"The additions to our award-winning M Series platform offer higher brightness than previously available at 110V, and with the dual lamp system, customers are receiving unparalleled performance and the best return on their investment," said George Tsintzouras, senior director product management, Business Products, Christie.

The Christie D4K25 targets high-resolution markets including amusement parks, automotive designers, planetariums, and applications where native 4K resolution for image detail is critical. With the ability to use different lamp powers, the Christie D4K25 is equipped with automated image alignment for maximum lamp output and brightness.

"With this 3-chip DLP offering, Christie now has a 25,000 lumen projector with 4K resolution powered by 220V to meet the market demand for applications requiring high resolution and high brightness," continued Tsintzouras. "DLP offers darker blacks and brighter whites for a more true-to-life images and has superior lifecycle performance. In launching the new M Series models and the Christie D4K25, Christie is thrilled to be pushing the boundaries on what DLP technology brings to the market."

The Christie D4K25 and the new M Series models have a three-year parts and labor warranty and ship in July 2012.