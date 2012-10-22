Christie Introduces G Series, New E Series Projectors

Christie Digital has introduced the G Series and four new E Series 1-chip DLP projectors.





Christie's DWU550-G offers 5000 lumens 1-chip DLP technology.

In the new G Series, the Christie DHD550-G and Christie DWU550-G provide 5000 lumens, 1-chip DLP technology and a single mercury-lamp design for fixed applications with better price performance and higher brightness than other projectors in their class. Similar to G Series, the four new E Series projectors deliver exceptional price performance, higher brightness, and increased flexibility and reliability for both fixed and rental staging applications.

At 5000 lumens and offering a choice between HD (1920 x 1080) and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolutions, the Christie G Series is ideal for board and conference rooms, government, houses of worship, higher education facilities and a variety of small venue applications.

Installation is easy with features like optional wireless connectivity, a suite of optional lenses and input options that include HDMI, DVI and display port. When it comes to image quality, the Dynamic Contrast feature boosts contrast ratios up to 5000:1, and Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture functionality provide flexible display options. And for multi-projector installations, the Christie G Series comes with color matching as well as an optional dual processing warp card that enables blending and warping.

"As customer requirements increase in a rapidly changing landscape, Christie is ahead of the curve in offering the affordable, yet feature-packed Christie G Series," said George Tsintzouras, senior director, product management for business products at Christie. "The market has been asking for a product like this from Christie and we think our customers are going to love the new G series."

Christie also added four new E Series projectors to its product lineup today with the Christie DHD675-E, Christie DWU675-E, Christie DHD775-E and the Christie DWU775-E.

The new Christie E Series models are built on 1-chip DLP technology and a dual lamp design that provides increased brightness ranging from 6450 to 7200 lumens, a choice between HD (1920 x 1080) and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolutions, and delivers up to 5000:1 contrast ratio thanks to the Dynamic Contrast feature. In addition, the new Christie E Series offers easy connectivity, incredible image quality and DLP reliability.

"With the inclusion of display port inputs, brightness tracking and optional wireless connectivity, these new models are ideal for boardrooms, conference rooms, auditoriums, venues, government, houses of worship and higher education spaces," said Tsintzouras.

"Additional benefits of the new Christie E Series are the optional dual processor warp module for blending and warping images, color matching and an optional stacking system making it ideal for applications requiring geometric adjustments and/or multi-projector setups used in rental and staging applications."

The new Christie E Series models feature a dust-sealed light engine and dual mercury lamps that have the unique ability to optimize lamp configuration to maximize lamp operation in 24/7 applications. Also included is a high brightness six-segment color wheel (RGBCYW) with an optional rich color wheel (RGBCYM) available when color precision is vital. The color wheel ensures radiant colors while eliminating artifacts from rapidly moving content, leaving audiences with the sharpest images.

Tsintzouras said, "Christie is proud to extend its 1-chip DLP product family with these four new Christie E Series models and the new Christie G Series, bringing higher brightness, powerful features and incredible value to our customers."

Christie E Series will be on display at LDI October 19-21 and Solutions that Rock - a Christie sponsored event - in Philadelphia November 7-8 while the new G Series will be at EDUCAUSE in Denver November 7-8.

Both the Christie G Series and Christie E Series models have a three-year parts and labor warranty backed by Christie's renowned sales and service support. The new projectors ship in November.