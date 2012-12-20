New Apps for AV Professionals

As developers advance iPad and iPhone options, AV Technology researchers are keeping AV managers ahead of the game. Here’s our December Most Wanted List.

NewTek Expands TriCaster Capability With Audio Mixer iPad App

The NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer is a free download from the iTunes app store. Users of the application can enjoy fingertip control over audio levels in live video production with the NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer.

“Using your iPad as the audio mixer control surface for TriCaster dramatically expands the flexibility of our systems,” said Andrew Cross, NewTek CTO. “By combining the mixer with the ease and mobility of the iPad, you can share the workload of a multi-camera production.”

Connected to NewTek TriCaster via WiFi, the NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer app provides remote control over multiple channels of audio, displays VU meters in real time, and synchronizes with live desktop audio mixer settings automatically. Presets are also included for instant adjustments.

The NewTek TriCaster Audio Mixer is compatible with TriCaster XD systems, and the controls available conform to the features of the TriCaster model in use. Supported models include TriCaster 8000, TriCaster 855, TriCaster 455, and TriCaster 40, as well as the TriCaster 850 series, the TriCaster 450 series, and TriCaster 300 models.

NEC Offers iPad-Friendly Projectors



NEC Display Solutions of America has made available its M271X, M311X, and M311W projectors, mainstream models ideal for education and small-to-medium-sized business environments. The M271X, M311X, and M311W are available at estimated street prices of $802, $912, and $989, respectively.

These models offer ECO Mode technology, a carbon savings meter, extended filter life, and energy-saving features such as quick start-up and direct power off. The M271X and M311X projectors offer lamp life of up to 10,000 hours and a high contrast ratio of 3,000:1. The M311W projector offers up to 8,000 hours of lamp life and the same contrast ratio. The projectors consume 12 percent less power in ECO Mode than earlier models.



NEC’s M Series is easy to use and budget-friendly, the company says, providing portability and brightness of up to 3,100 lumens. A new feature offered is the Wireless Imaging Utility (WIU), which enables users to send images from their iPad directly to the projector.

Crestron Roomview Connect provides unified management by controlling multiple projectors connected to a network while providing emergency messaging capabilities.