Harman Names Rex Reed as Director of Engineering for Signal Processing

Harman Signal Processing has promoted Rex Reed to director of engineering.



In his new role, Reed will oversee engineering for the BSS Audio, dbx, Lexicon and DigiTech brands. He will report directly to John Fitzgerald, vice president and general manager of Harman’s Signal Processing and Amplifier Business Units.

“Rex is a 16-year Harman veteran with a strong track record in engineering and product management and a thorough understanding of all the Harman Signal Processing brands,” Fitzgerald said. "We are constantly striving to improve our engineering processes to bring truly innovative products to market as efficiently as possible and Rex’s depth of experience makes him the best person to lead these initiatives moving forward."

Rex Reed joined Harman Signal Processing in 1996 as a DSP engineer and since then has assumed roles with increasing responsibility within both engineering and product management. Most recently Rex served as business segment director for Installed Sound and Portable PA, directing business and product development for the BSS and dbx brands. He holds a Bachelor and Masters Degree in electrical engineering from Utah State University.