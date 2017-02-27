Harman Launches Dante-Equipped Enova DGX Audio Switching Boards

The What: Harman Professional Solutions has launched Enova DGX Audio Switching Boards with Dante integration that deliver Dante networked audio feeds to and from Enova DGX 100 Series Digital Media Switchers. The new Dante board kits expand Enova DGX enclosures with up to 16 channels of networked audio, enabling flexible audio switching between traditional AV solutions and the industry’s standard networked audio format.



Enova DGX Audio Switching Board

The What Else: Like other audio switching boards for the Enova DGX platform, Audio Switching Boards with Dante are offered in pairs, with one board providing direct Dante networked audio connections on the input side, and a separate board for the output side of Enova DGX enclosures. The new audio switching boards are available in two models, each compatible with varying Enova DGX solutions. The DGX3200-ASB-DANTE kit brings eight stereo decoded inputs and encoded outputs to Enova DGX 800, 1600, and 3200 enclosures, while the DGX6400-ASB-DANTE kit brings 16 stereo decoded inputs and encoded outputs to Enova DGX 6400 enclosures.

“Venues with centralized AV increasingly rely on networked media distribution to deliver content to customers,” said Paul Hand, digital video product manager, Harman Professional Solutions. “The new Audio Switching Boards with Dante are a perfect and cost-effective way to bring the industry standard in audio to our industry-leading Enova DGX Digital Media Switcher platform. They’re easy to install, quick to configure, and dramatically simplify integration of traditional AV devices with Dante networked-audio solutions.”

In addition to bridging the gap between traditional AV distribution and the latest networked solutions, Audio Switching Boards with Dante feature integrated DSP on every output. For environments where audio is switched to multiple zones, an onboard 10-band parametric EQ allows precise tuning for each acoustically different space, ensuring the same audio source will be heard in each location.

The Bottom Line: Audio Switching Boards with Dante bring audio insertion and breakaway switching capabilities, as well as Dante networked-audio compatibility to the Enova DGX platform. With support for up to 16 stereo decoded inputs and outputs, users can independently route audio from traditional and networked AV sources to virtually any other directly connected or networked AV device via internal switching and standard Cat-5e, Cat-6, or fiber optic network connection. A few clicks in the web interface enable users to enhance audio from a computer or live presentation with a networked DSP solution, or extract audio from an HDMI-connected set-top box and distribute that feed to a building-wide networked audio system.

Enova DGX Audio Switching Board Kits with Dante will be available in June 2017.