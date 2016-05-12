Harman Appoints Mohit Parasher President of Professional Solutions Division



Harman has named Mohit Parasher as executive vice president and president of professional solutions, effective immediately. Parasher was previously vice president and general manager for Harman’s Consumer Audio and Professional Solutions businesses in Asia Pacific. He joins the Harman Executive Committee and reports to Dinesh C. Paliwal, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Harman.

Parasher succeeds Blake Augsburger, who will remain with Harman for a short transition period and plans to retire from the field of professional audio to pursue other business interests.

“Mohit has consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and success in general management, sales, marketing and channel management, achieving rapid growth for Harman’s audio brands and Professional Solutions in Asia Pacific,” said Paliwal. “In addition to his impressive record at Harman, Mohit has more than 20 years of global experience growing audio, video and systems businesses throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. A proven transformation architect in the retail and business-to-business segments, Mohit has the ideal background to evolve our Professional Solutions division to a holistic solutions-based organization and capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities before us.”

Parasher is responsible for all worldwide operations, strategy, and performance of the Professional Solutions division, the world’s largest professional audio, lighting, video and control products and systems organization. The division serves the entertainment and enterprise markets with comprehensive systems, including enterprise automation and complete IT solutions for a broad range of applications. He will be based at the headquarters for Professional Solutions in Northridge, CA.

“Blake has been extremely influential in the evolution of Harman’s Professional portfolio, most recently leading the extension of our capabilities beyond audio and into lighting and enterprise solutions,” continued Paliwal. “We are grateful for his many contributions to the success of the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Parasher joined Harman in May 2014 as vice president and general manager of Consumer Audio for Asia Pacific. Prior to Harman, he was CEO of Retail at Bharti Airtel, where he conceptualized and successfully executed the company’s “serve to sell” business philosophy across its 1,200 retail stores. He also served as CEO and executive director for Beetel Teletech, a Bharti enterprise, where he turned the company profitable in his first three quarters on the job. Parasher enjoyed a long career with Sony where he managed market development across the world, including in the UK, Poland, India, Lebanon, Morocco, and United Arab Emirates. In addition, Parasher served on the Supervisory Board of Sony Germany and the Board of Sony Europe. He earned a master of business administration degree from the University of Pune and a bachelor of science from the University of Allahabad. He also received an executive management education from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.