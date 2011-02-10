DSE On-Floor Workshop Program

- Digital Signage Expo, the International Tradeshow and Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), will present a total of 16 topics in its FREE On-Floor Workshop Program on February 22-25, 2011, in Las Vegas.
- The FREE On-Floor Workshop Program offers a rich variety of walk-up theater presentations during DSE 2011 exhibit hours on Wednesday, February 23 and Thursday, February 24. Topics to be covered include:
- Urgent Messaging
- Content, Context & Measurement
- Digital Place-Based Viewing Measurement in Retail Locations
- Introduction to Web-Based Ad Exchanges
- Work Flow Methodology for Digital Signage
- Menu Board Management
- Digital Signage Content That Won’t Break the Bank
- Cost Ramifications of Player Placement Alternatives in DS Networks
- Adapting Digital Signage for Analog Cable Television Distribution
- Ten Power Problems
- Embedded Control Systems Using Standard Web Technologies
- Now the MESSAGE is the Message – Content in the New DS Era
- Indoor Positioning Systems: New Frontiers in Wayfinding
- Boosting Sales with Digital Signage
- Building Revenue and Customer Loyalty with Rich Hyper-Local Content
- Checking the Boxes for Large Display Selection in DS Projects
- Sessions will be led by senior-level industry professionals, giving attendees the opportunity to draw on a wealth of information and expertise in each area.
- The full topic listings, workshop descriptions and speaker information can be found at http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/DigitalSignageExpo/Workshops.aspx
