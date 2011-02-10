Topics

DSE On-Floor Workshop Program

  • Digital Signage Expo, the International Tradeshow and Conference dedicated to digital signage, interactive technology and digital out-of-home networks (DOOH), will present a total of 16 topics in its FREE On-Floor Workshop Program on February 22-25, 2011, in Las Vegas.
  • The FREE On-Floor Workshop Program offers a rich variety of walk-up theater presentations during DSE 2011 exhibit hours on Wednesday, February 23 and Thursday, February 24. Topics to be covered include:
  • Urgent Messaging
  • Content, Context & Measurement
  • Digital Place-Based Viewing Measurement in Retail Locations
  • Introduction to Web-Based Ad Exchanges
  • Work Flow Methodology for Digital Signage
  • Menu Board Management
  • Digital Signage Content That Won’t Break the Bank
  • Cost Ramifications of Player Placement Alternatives in DS Networks
  • Adapting Digital Signage for Analog Cable Television Distribution
  • Ten Power Problems
  • Embedded Control Systems Using Standard Web Technologies
  • Now the MESSAGE is the Message – Content in the New DS Era
  • Indoor Positioning Systems: New Frontiers in Wayfinding
  • Boosting Sales with Digital Signage
  • Building Revenue and Customer Loyalty with Rich Hyper-Local Content
  • Checking the Boxes for Large Display Selection in DS Projects
  • Sessions will be led by senior-level industry professionals, giving attendees the opportunity to draw on a wealth of information and expertise in each area.
  • The full topic listings, workshop descriptions and speaker information can be found at http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/DigitalSignageExpo/Workshops.aspx