Hall Research 4-Port HDMI Fast Switch with IP, RS-232, and IR Control

The What: The SW-HD-4 is a 4 input HDMI Switcher with InstaPort Technology from Silicon Image enabling fast switching of four HDMI sources to a single HDMI output. The switcher supports 4K (UHD), 3D, 36-bit Deep Color video. Control switching via front panel button, using IR remote control, RS-232, Telnet, and also web GUI built in the unit.

The What Else: Full EDID control is provided, whereby you can decide individually the EDID content for each input. You can choose from a list of standard EDIDs or copy the EDID from the connected display to any input. This can be done using the web GUI or by sending RS-232 commands.

Auto switching with priority is another important feature of the switcher. In Auto mode, the SW-HD-4 scans all inputs and automatically selects the active input. Priority is based on position with #1 input having the highest priority (so if more than one input has video, in Auto mode, the input with lowest port number will be selected).