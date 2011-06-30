Crestron iPad Docking Stations

- Crestron has begun shipping a stylish new line of docking stations for both the original iPad and the new iPad2. The new charging docks turn the wildly popular Apple mobile tablets into tabletop or wall mount Crestron touch screens for simple finger touch control of the home, classroom and building. IDOC-PAD and IDOC-PAD2 enables any iPad or iPad 2 to be stationed and used while charging in a sleek, minimalist in-wall design, or in a slim ergonomic tabletop model. The user can simply press the slim frame on the wall mount model and the dock extends, inviting the user to slide the tablet in or out. The curvy and lightweight tabletop model is designed for quick docking – and then swiping it off again – so you can move freely from room to room or across the office, keeping you as mobile as your iPad. There are no clumsy latches or annoying locks to slow you down.
- “Whether you own the original iPad or the new iPad 2, there’s a Crestron mobile control solution to accommodate you,” said Crestron VP of Technology, Fred Bargetzi. “We’re committed to keeping our customers on the edge of cutting edge by offering the solutions that bring the latest, most popular technology into their lives. Our new IDOCs for iPad and iPad 2 are just the latest examples of our commitment.”
- IDOC-PAD docking stations for iPad and iPad 2 are the latest additions to Crestron’s complete line of mobile solutions for Apple mobile devices. The best-selling Crestron Mobile Pro® G app turns any iPad into a powerful Crestron or Prodigy touch screen, enabling reliable whole home and building control from anywhere in the world.
- From any iPad or iPad 2, users can control lighting, thermostats, and audio settings and view streaming video in one or multiple locations such as a primary residence, vacation home, office, or across a campus. The ultra-intuitive graphical interface also provides convenient real-time feedback so users can adjust settings as they deem necessary, no matter where you are. Room temperatures, shade positions and lighting levels, plus audio volumes and metadata including album, song and artist, are displayed right on the iPad screen.
- Describing how Crestron consistently stays ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest new control technologies, Crestron Executive Vice President, Randy Klein said. “We deliver the products you want when you want them. We make it easy.”
- To learn more about how Crestron Mobile® solutions for Apple devices can make your mobile control experience easier in residential, corporate and education settings, visit www.crestron.com/apple
