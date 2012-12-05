STRATACACHE Taps Choi for Senior VP of Asia-Pacific

STRATACACHE has appointed Stephen Choi SVP of Asia-Pacific—a newly created role to meet the growing demand for STRATACACHE technologies in the region.

Stephen will be responsible for overseeing the sales, marketing and operations in the Asia-Pacific region—including China, Japan, Korea and India.

Stephen previously served as STRATACACHE’s VP of Business Development since April 2008, where he managed strategic relationships and alliances for the company. He also headed the development of new business opportunities, target markets, and potential growth areas for STRATACACHE technologies.

Before joining STRATACACHE, Stephen took on the role as Global Account Director with Verisign. He also held various management roles at AT&T, including Director of Product Marketing, Technical Sales Manager and Network Engineering.

In addition to his BS in Computer Science, Stephen earned a MS in Engineering from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Florida Institute of Technology.