Caltron LED Back-Lit Monitors

- Caltron has just released the latest addition to their LED backlit monitors, the LBT-1212O, a 12.1” open frame LED monitor. With the industrial aspect of open frame monitors rapidly changing from one type of LCD panel to the next, quite a few integrators and OEM companies struggle to keep up with the quick and vast change. Caltron’s 12.1” LED backlit monitor is a bit different from the other LED monitors released. With the LBT-1212O, there is also the option of integrating a touch screen for applications that require a touch option. Given that the monitor does provide a higher contrast ratio and has less energy consumption to power a brighter screen compared to that of an LCD panel using a CCFL backlight. What makes this 12.1” uniquely special is that the resolution of the panel has increased from the typical 800 x 600 to 1024 x 768, allowing for a better quality display should any application require it. Many integrators yearn for a higher resolution output without the need for a larger screen, with the LBT-1212O that comes with the resolution of 1024 x 768, integrators can now create custom solutions that require a higher resolution without the larger size screen.
- Many industrial applications are switching over to LED backlit panels in becoming green and environmentally friendly, so Caltron wants the opportunity to be able to contribute to the companies by offering more available solutions. LED backlit panels are known to have a longer MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) than that of the traditional LCD panels enabling integrators and industrial applications to worry less about having to replace monitors frequently. The LED backlit panel is more robust and inclined to handle a more severe environment. The LBT-1212O is another monitor in the vast series of
- LCD/LED monitors that are available on the market, but what makes the LBT-1212O more unique and different is that the open frame monitor has a design that will not change so integrators will not have to worry about design changes when designing the monitor into a specific application. Like all of Caltron’s other open frame monitors that have a set and fixed enclosure by design so that when LCD panel manufacturers introduce a new generation of panels that may differ in dimension, Caltron will be sure to design brackets for the panel to ensure that the overall footprint of the open frame monitor will not change so there is no modification needed for any enclosure or application once the monitor is designed in.
