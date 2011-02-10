Free Webinar On Lecture Capture Hosting

Free Webinar: Why Did New York Law School Outsource Campus-Wide Lecture Capture Hosting

Webinar: Lecture Capture Systems in the Cloud

Tuesday, February 22, 2011, from 11:00-11:45 a.m. Central

Why would one of the nation's oldest independent law schools decide to host all their content - now more than 5,700 class recordings - outside their network? Because it was more cost-efficient, they say.

But they didn't start out thinking that way. In fall 2009, New York Law School opened a state-of-the-art academic building in Manhattan's TriBeCa district. When it came online, the building was fully equipped for webcasting in every single classroom, from every day lectures to conferences to special events.

Originally, the school planned to support up to 15,000 hours of captured presentations on an internal server. But after the positive response from students, faculty, executive and academic officers soon realized it could avoid major headaches by hosting with Sonic Foundry. After a thorough analysis, they found placing the Mediasite server back end in the cloud would save them time and money, let them scale faster without losing any features and avoid burdening their own network infrastructure.

Join Sonic Foundry for a live webinar and Q&A with Mike DeMeo, Director of Academic Media Services at New York Law School. He believes it's a no-brainer to handle lecture capture more efficiently through outsourcing, and his presentation will include:

How to weigh the pros and cons of building an on-premises lecture capture infrastructure vs. hosting, particularly in terms of time, budget, hardware, staffing and scalability

Why it's important to look at not only how the lecture capture system records audio, video and presentation content, but also how it handles indexing and archiving



Tips for using reports to set policy and prove the advantages of lecture capture to provosts, deans, CTOs and other academic affairs executives



Factors to consider when deciding how long lecture capture content should be hosted



Ways to leverage features like automation in a hosted environment, from scheduling to aggregating content within Blackboard or other course management systems

Mike DeMeo is the Director of Academic Media Services at New York Law School. A graduate of the University at Albany with a BA in Sound Design for Theatre, Mike has since worked and lived in NYC. Mike's early focus featured collaborations with many modern dance companies, most notably Torque Dance and later the American Dance Guild. Since, he has concentrated his professional efforts on digital media, working in the media and news departments at The Feedroom. Mike's continued work in sound design for film has been featured in the Tribeca Film Festival.

