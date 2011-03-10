- Shuttle, provider of high-performance small form factor (SFF) PC solutions and creator of the XPC, has officially introduced its new line-up of Shuttle Digital Signage Players.
- The Shuttle Digital Signage product line will be expanded to include new turnkey content players – pre-configured for Good, Better, and Best performance – as well as its new all-in-one signage player that can be used as a wayfinder or an interactive kiosk.
- Shuttle Digital Signage Players will be available pre-loaded with BroadSign software and Windows® XP Pro Embedded (Linux also available as an option). Leading digital signage software from RiseVision, Scala, Four Winds Interactive, Park Media, and MediaLink are also supported.
- Shuttle’s new digital signage content players and all-in-one digital sign will be available through Ingram Micro, the world’s largest technology distributor.
- For more information about Shuttle Digital Signage, contact marketing@us.shuttle.com
