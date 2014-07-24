Goodbye Acoustic Dimensions, Hello Acoustic Distinctions

In a move that's seen Acoustic Dimensions split into three independent firms, Acoustic Dimensions has been renamed as Acoustic Distinctions. According to the new website, the additional firms include Idibri in TX, and Idibri in the UK.

Describing the new brand identity, David W. Kahn, founder and president, stated, "Rebranding [Acoustic Distinctions] is much more than a new name, logo, and website. It communicates our commitment to continuity, enhancing the end-user experience, and addressing those elements that ultimately bring distinction to spaces and the people that use them."

According to the company, Acoustic Distinctions has long been known for its service-oriented project approach and design collaboration excellence in serving arts, media, corporate, government, worship, and education projects.