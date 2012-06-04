Kramer Adds VP-471, VP-473 ProScale Digital Scalers

Hampton, NJ--Kramer has added the VP-471 3G HD-SDI to DVI ProScale digital scaler and VP-473 3G HD-SDI to computer graphics ProScale digital scaler to the existing VP-472 3G HD-SDI to HDMI ProScale digital scaler.
- The VP-471, VP-472 and VP-473 provide a bridge between the broadcast and the Pro-AV worlds. These three digital scalers for SDI, HD-SDI and 3G HD-SDI signals up or down scale the incoming video signal and output to different formats.
- The VP-471, VP-472 and VP-473 digital scalers scale the incoming serial digital signal to one of several selectable computer graphics video, standard definition or high definition video resolutions and output them via a DVI connector for the VP-471, via an HDMI connector for the VP-472 and via a 15-pin HD connector for the VP-473. In addition, the VP-471 de-embeds the audio as either a S/PDIF signal or as an unbalanced stereo audio signal on RCA connectors. The VP-471 and the VP-473 also de-embed the audio to unbalanced stereo audio on RCA connectors.
- The VP-471, VP-472 and VP-473 have one SDI input and one SDI looping output on BNC connectors to accept an SD, HD or 3G SDI signal. They automatically detect the incoming signal format. Supported formats include SMPTE standards 259M, 292M, and 424M. The maximum data rate for these products is 3Gbps. The units are HDTV compatible and they include a reclocked and equalized looping Input. All three units feature a non-volatile memory that retains the last settings used.
- The VP-471, VP-472 and VP-473 come in a compact MegaTOOLS size. Two units can be rack mounted side-by-side in a 1U rack space. Operation is done directly via the front panel push buttons with OSD (On-screen Display) which allows an easy setup and adjustment. A freeze button is also available. The built-in ProcAmp conveniently adjusts the signal in terms of color hue, sharpness, contrast and brightness. Each scaler also features an external 5V DC power source, making it suitable for field operation.