RTS and Kramer Unite to Support Armed Services YMCA

On October 4, 2012, RTS Unified Communications hosted its 2nd annual charity event at the Astra Restaurant in New York City. This year’s event supported the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), and Kramer Electronics was a platinum sponsors.

The Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit organization designed to make military life easier for our service men and woman and their families. Headquartered in Springfield, VA, the ASYMCA provides hands-on, specialized programs and support services to military service members and their families with a particular focus on junior-enlisted men and women — the individuals on the front lines of defending our nation. Essential programs offered by the ASYMCA are childcare, hospital assistance, spouse support services, food services, deployment support, emergency support, computer training classes, counseling, wounded warrior support, health and wellness services, and holiday programs tailored to the specific needs of the military community on the local level.

Many from our Pro AV industry were in attendance to support the cause. Over 80 persons attended, and the total amount of contributions and pledges are at $15,000.00 and counting.

George Meglio, RTS vice president of business development, said, “It was with great pleasure we were able to host this wonderful charity event. It is important we continue to give back to the many fine men and women who make great sacrifices for our country.”

“We are proud to be supporting this fine charity organization and strongly recommend other corporations get involved with the ASYMCA. We were honored to provide them with the financial support they need to care for our military service members,” said J. Pepe, CEO of RTS.

Linda Bright, executive director, Armed Services YMCA of MO stated, “I am honored RTS chose our organization as the beneficiary of their annual charity event. The money raised will be used to continue our programs and services to military families across the country. We are proud to help make military life easier for those who serve. Many thanks to all who attended the event.”