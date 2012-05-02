Chief Fusion Freestanding Video Wall Solution

Chief's new Fusion Series Freestanding Video Wall Solutions make it possible to construct video walls in prominent locations for temporary situations, or when wall-mounting is not an option.
- Available in standard 2 x 2, 3 x 2 and 3 x 3 configurations, the new freestanding solutions can be combined with accessories to achieve video walls up to three displays high and any length. The LVM2X2U can accommodate displays up to 65-inch and 125 lbs (56.7kg) while the LVM3X3U and LVM3X2U are compatible with displays up to 55-inch and 100-125 lbs (45.4-56.7kg), respectively.
- This latest addition to Chief's Fusion Series of mounting solutions features ControlZone micro-height and leveling capabilities, plus plumb and lateral shift adjustments to simplify alignment. Fully integrated cable management aides in a clean installation, and smooth rolling casters allow for easy positioning.
- "Our Fusion Series mounting system is very popular among installers in the digital signage market, so we knew whatever we designed for a freestanding video wall had to provide a similar installation experience," said Wade Link, product manager. "The system we developed is a true extension of the Fusion Series, with time-saving features and quality construction for a fast, secure installation."