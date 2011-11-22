Lambeau Field Upgrades with Danley Genesis Horns

Green Bay, WI--Lambeau Field — the 73,000-seat “Frozen Tundra” — is home to the reigning NFL champion Green Bay Packers. Season tickets to Lambeau Field have been sold out for over half a century, and despite repeated seating capacity expansions, the average wait time for the 81,000 souls on the season ticket waiting list is thirty years.

Sixteen Danley Genesis Horns coupled with sixteen Danley TH-118 subwoofers in custom-built enclosures provide coverage for Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI.



In addition to the high drama of “regular” Packers football, Lambeau Field hosted the 1967 “Ice Bowl,” where –15-degree air (–45 wind chill) provided a merciless backdrop for a contest that would have been historic at any temperature. As part of an ongoing commitment to ensure that game day lives up to its reputation, the Packers recently heeded pleas to improve stadium sound with a new distributed system, based on Danley Sound Labs’ Genesis Horn, Synergy Horn, and Tapped Horn loudspeaker technologies.

The old sound system relied on a single cluster of loudspeakers positioned at the scoreboard on the north end of the bowl. Apart from the sometimes surmountable, but ever daunting challenge of throwing sound long distances while still providing even coverage, the architecture of Lambeau Field guaranteed that any system that relied on a single point source, no matter how pricey or sophisticated, would be inadequate. Specifically, a hemispherical ring of windowed skyboxes and suites tops the bowl, providing a surface that generates high-SPL, broad-bandwidth reflections that wreck intelligibility. The Packers hired Anthony James Partners (AJP) of Richmond, Virginia to design an improved sound system.

“The biggest challenge at Lambeau was the expected environmental conditions,” said Larry Lucas, director of audio engineering at AJP. “The Packers were understandably unbending about the placement of equipment. To prevent injuries from falling snow and ice, no structures of any kind could be placed above seats. So even though we were using a distributed approach, we were left with the task of covering large areas of seating using a long throw from loudspeaker positions that were much less than ideal. The Shaded Amplitude technology of Danley’s Genesis Horn promised to provide that coverage without blasting the fans that were close or whispering to the fans who were far.”

The distributed system is primarily comprised of sixteen enclosures placed on top of the enclosed suites, around the perimeter of the field. Each of the enclosures contains a Danley GH-60 Genesis Horn and a Danley TH-118 subwoofer. The Genesis Horn and subwoofer combination covers the majority of the seating, with the Genesis Horn Shaded Amplitude roll-off positioned such that seats both near and far receive the same SPL. Due to Lambeau’s blustery weather, outdoor enclosures measuring approximately 6-feet by 7-feet were custom designed by Pro Media Ultrasound, the system installer for the stadium. Nineteen Danley SH-100 loudspeakers are spaced around the stadium in between outdoor speaker enclosures providing near-fill for seats below the suites that fall outside the Genesis Horn’s beam.

Two additional Genesis Horns cover the south end zone, which will be converted to seats and party decks next season. Fifty-six Danley SH-Mini’s provide coverage for club seating and the Legends Lounge. A new Yamaha M7 digital console gives stadium engineers the ability to recall mixes, and a BSS London-series DSP system provides all system equalization, dynamics, routing, and loudspeaker management. Despite the fact that a Genesis Horn contains eighteen drivers, due to ingenious crossover designs, the number of amplifiers required to cover the 80,000-plus seats at Lambeau was quite low. It only required five IP-5000s, nine IP-9000s, and eight IP-12000 Crown amplifiers to provide clean power with ample headroom to the Danley loudspeakers and subwoofers.

Danley Sound Labs’ Mike Hedden said: “Our products produce industry leading high sensitivities and cutting edge technologies. Other loudspeaker manufacturers would have had an amplifier count at least double ours along with much more required electrical service demands. When you compare this, and then add our lower electrical cost of actual operation, you’ll see why Danley Sound Labs is one of the most “green” loudspeaker companies on the market today.”

Lucas had at first considered a line array as a potential solution at Lambeau Field. “However, two critical factors favored Danley’s solution,” he said. “First, when you tally up all the costs, a line array system is considerably more expensive than a comparable Danley Genesis or Jericho Horn. Second, the fact that the Danley boxes are true point-source devices make them a lot cleaner. For example, the Genesis Horn has noticeably greater intelligibility than comparable line arrays out there.”