NewTek Reveals Winners of All-American Video Crew

All American Games, producer of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, and NewTek have revealed the winners of their 2013 NewTek All-American Video Crew competition, which sought out the best high school video production students in the country.

The four selected students will be part of the NewTek All-American Video Crew at the 2013 U.S. Army All-American Bowl events during bowl week in San Antonio, January 2-6, 2013. The video crew will be operating the same technology currently in use by MTV, NBA Development League, and the New York Giants―the NewTek TriCaster portable live production system, and 3Play instant replay system.

“A very important part of the All American Games is the fact that fans nationwide can share this experience with us,” said Doug Berman, All American Games chairman. “The talent we will have at the Games is not just on the field, it’s with the Production Crew, as well, and they are a critical component to our success.”

Following is a list of the winning NewTek All-American Crew members, their high school, hometown, and the link to their entry video.

· Hayden Yancer, Westlake High School, Austin, Texas

www.youtube.com/watch?v=N19Z9EbiYyk

· Jay Hiller – Hughesville High School, Hughesville, PA

www.youtube.com/watch?v=_N4KQVctli8

· Christy Bogart – Dallastown High School, Dallastown, PA

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCpVg1e2OtQ&feature=youtu.be



· Andrew Deneau – Boyne City High School, Boyne City, MI

http://goo.gl/fFUvr

The students will be flown to San Antonio for a five-day, all-expense-paid trip in which they will participate in various U.S. Army All-American Bowl activities. As members of the NewTek All-American Video Crew, they will assist with production for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Eastbay Youth All-American Bowl events during bowl week. Video crew members will also receive training at NewTek corporate headquarters on NewTek TriCaster, portable live production and 3Play, instant replay systems.