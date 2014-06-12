Full Compass Systems Fights for Music Education in Schools

Jonathan and Susan Lipp, owners of Full Compass Systems, recently attended the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Advocacy Fly-In in Washington, DC. Here they joined celebrity musicians, researchers, congressional leaders and other NAMM members to press Congress on the importance of providing music education to all children.

