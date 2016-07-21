Fulcrum Acoustic Names Nathan Butler Director of Engineering

Nathan Butler, director of engineering at Fulcrum Acoustic

Fulcrum Acoustic has appointed Nathan Butler to the newly created position of director of engineering.

Butler is a professional audio industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in both theoretical and hands-on audio-related principles. He joins Fulcrum after serving as director of engineering for Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) for the past five and a half years. Previously, he held principal engineer and senior design engineer positions at EAW for more than a decade. Butler earned his bachelor’s degree in computer and systems engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he focused his studies on signal processing.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nathan to Fulcrum Acoustic," said company president and co-founder Stephen Siegel. "As director of engineering, Nathan will greatly enhance our ability to understand, anticipate and meet the needs of our customers. Having worked closely with me, co-founder David Gunness, and other key members of our team in the past, Nathan has unique insight into our individual strengths and team synergies, which will help him hit the ground running and contribute to our success."

"Fulcrum Acoustic's size, expertise and flexibility has enabled them to advance pro audio loudspeaker technology by consistently bringing innovative products to market quickly," Butler said. "I'm very excited to be joining this dynamic team at a time in which new technology and product development are driving unprecedented growth for Fulcrum Acoustic, and I look forward to growing with the company."

Butler will be based out of the company's Whitinsville, MA offices. He can be reached at nathan@fulcrum-acoustic.com.