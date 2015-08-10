Friendly Management Buyout Separates tvONE from Previous Owner Nortek

tvONE has been bought out from its previous owner, Nortek.
The acquisition was completed July 31, 2015, with the new executive team comprised of tvONE management: David Van Horn, David Reynaga, and Andy Fliss, with continued active involvement of Frithjof Becker and Richard Mallet.
- “We are extremely excited about independently driving the future of the company,” said Andy Fliss, vice president, sales and marketing. “This management group intimately knows and cares about our co-workers and we are prepared to solidify tvONE’s philosophical principles and chart a company plan geared for growth and success.”
- tvONE CTO, David Reynaga, stated “We have the right building blocks and passion to deliver memorable customer experiences though innovative products, and we are absolutely committed to providing unrivaled service and support.”
- The company expects to operate smoothly through the transition with no changes in customer-related activity. “The friendly MBO arrangement with Nortek has put tvONE in an excellent position for continued growth and success into the future," said David Van Horn, tvONE CFO.