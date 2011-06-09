University of Ottawa Deploys Haivision Makito

Haivision Network Video has announced that the University of Ottawa is using the Makito H.264 encoder and Furnace IP video system to leverage the school's existing IP infrastructure to deliver audio/visual materials normally on reserve in the library to any one of 156 multimedia classrooms.

"We evaluated numerous video delivery solutions before choosing to work with Haivision," said Mark Gareau, director, Multimedia Distribution Service, part of the Teaching and Learning Support Service (TLSS) at the University of Ottawa. "In addition to being cost-effective, the company's products proved to be the most robust and reliable. Haivision itself has provided excellent support and communication, both of which have been valuable in establishing a strong working relationship throughout this project."

The Furnace IP video system provides a complete infrastructure for delivering secure video to every desktop and display. Users can record any source, apply metadata, and deliver live or recorded content and video on demand. The Furnace system's InStream player technology works across all platforms and requires no installation or client system upgrades. When combined with Haivision's Makito H.264 encoder, the Furnace provides encrypted video from end to end.

At the University of Ottawa, the Makito encoder and Furnace IP video system provide flexible, secure video delivery for classroom instruction as well as the campus-wide broadcasting of live events. The Furnace makes digital media from the University of Ottawa's film library readily and securely available to instructors and students where and when they can be most effectively included in the teaching or study program.

Because the University of Ottawa is the largest bilingual university in Canada, the ability to design bilingual branding and user interface elements is key. The flexibility of the Haivision Furnace system also is critical, as it supports and simplifies future integration of digital signage into the University of Ottawa's multimedia video delivery and communications network.