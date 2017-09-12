Ford AV Promotes Scott Abbott to VP of Sales

Ford AV has promoted Scott Abbott to vice president of sales. Abbott first started with Ford in 2004, and since then has exuded leadership, service, ambition, integrity, and a high work ethic, according to the company.

Scott Abbott

Prior to his promotion in July, Abbott served as the director of sales during the past six years. His projects include developing the current sales model for Ford and strengthening the skillset of the company’s account managers across the U.S. In the future, Abbott plans on expanding his sales model to reach new customers on a wider scale.

“I am proud of all the growth that Ford has accomplished,” Abbott said. “We have more than tripled our size since I joined this fine organization. I also believe there is tremendous growth yet to come. We have an excellent product as well as top-of-the-line service after the sale. This combination is tough to beat.”

“Scott’s years of successful leadership are grounded in treating people fairly and honestly; and this includes being truthful and realistic,” said James Ford, company president.