Technology Visions Analytics Offers Noise Impact Assessment Services

Technology Visions Analytics, a technology and business consulting firm, has added noise impact assessments and related noise surveys to its portfolio of consulting services.

Clients include municipalities, theme parks and entertainment centers, industrial and educational campuses, airports and transportation terminals and utilities and power generating stations.

Principal Fred Ampel described the service, saying: “We will consult with each client to identify the sources and receptors of objectionable noise. Then, we will carry out a comprehensive noise impact assessment at multiple locations chosen from satellite photographs and topological maps. Noise at each location will be measured when the noise sources are active and again when they are inactive. Upon completing these measurements, we will prepare a thorough written report that will allow our client to determine noise ordinance compliance status and to consider the potential for noise reduction strategies.”

Ampel noted that all survey work will be performed with recently calibrated ANSI Class 1 equipment.