Focusrite and Audinate to Host Event on June 29

Focusrite, the creators of RedNet ethernet-networked audio converters and interfaces, and Audinate, the creators of the Dante protocol, are co-hosting an event at Full Sail University on Wednesday, June 29, 2016, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will be held at Full Sail Live 1, located at 3535 Forsyth Rd. Winter Park, FL 32792.

The gathering will feature a Dante training event with Audinate senior technical sales engineer, Bernie Farkus; recording a live band (Orlando’s own Blandini) directly to multiple digital consoles using RedNet MP8R Preamps; RedNet product line presented by RedNet product specialist, Shilpa Patel; RedNet Workflows presented by RedNet national accounts manager, Kurt Howell. It will also feature a presentation and Q&A with guest speaker Phil Reynolds, systems engineer for Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, The Killers Battle Born Tour.

Following the Q&A session, snacks and refreshments will be served, and attendees will have another chance to see the gear up close and in action at the demo stations.