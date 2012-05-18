D.A.S. Supports Joe Cocker in Argentina

Legendary English blues and rock artist Joe Cocker's latest tour to promote his album “Hard Knocks” has taken on worldwide dimensions, with concerts held across Europe in 2010 and 2011, culminating with a series of concerts in South America and the United States in 2012.

D.A.S. Audio was on hand at Cocker’s concert in Rosario, Argentina, to provide quality sound at this much anticipated event.

Professional sound company Marti Audio headed the sound set-up at Rosario’s sold out Salón Metropolitano. Company director Ariel Marti and his team of sound technicians utilized D.A.S. Aero Series 2 line array systems.

The team from Marti Audio deployed 24 sets of large format D.A.S. Aero 50 line arrays, dividing these three-way systems into two linear set ups of 12 units each flown on either side of the stage. Eighteen high performance D.A.S. LX-218 subwoofers were used as back up for the low frequency band.

Side fill was taken care of by nine self-powered Aero 12A line array systems, set up in two lateral groups of four units each, with the added boost of a D.A.S. Compact 218A subwoofer on each side. Eight D.A.S. Aero 12A line arrays were set up for front fill, and two LX-218 systems covered the drum fill. The crucial job of stage monitoring was handled by six of the recently launched D.A.S. Road series, specifically the Road 12A model, which covered the needs of Cocker and his band during the concert.

Cocker and his band performed hits from his “Hard Knock” album as well as some of his classic songs at the concert, skipping from rock and soul to romantic ballads and rewarding his fans with a performance of the legendary hit “You Can Leave Your Hat On.”

“We’re pleased with the way the sound turned out tonight," said Ariel Marti. "The artist and his musicians were very comfortable during the concert, and you could see how that was reflected in how much the audience enjoyed the music."