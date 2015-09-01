Five Synnex Corporation Executives Named to 2015 CRN's Women of the Channel

Five executives at Synnex Corporation made The Channel Company's prestigious 2015 CRN Women of the Channel, the annual list honoring outstanding female executives and other women prominently involved in the IT channel ecosystem for the impact they are having on the technology industry.

Mary Ellen Grom, vice president, U.S. marketing; Denna Mensch, vice president, technology solutions marketing; April Petty, senior director of field account executives; Sandi Stambaugh, senior director, product management; and Reyna Thompson, vice president, product management, CONVERGESolv secure networking group, all made the 2015 list.



Grom has also been recognized as one of this year's Power 100, which spotlights an elite subset of Women of the Channel honorees whose insight and influence in their respective companies help drive channel success.



Grom led the U.S. commercial and retail marketing teams to produce combined strong year-over-year growth rates while serving as the executive facilitator for the company-wide Customer First associate development initiative. Grom also leads the Synnex Varnex community Marketing Think Tank collaboration circle designed to educate, enable, and entertain solution providers on new marketing strategies, technologies and deliverables.



"These executives have made a lasting mark on the industry, expanding the breadth of influence in the technology channel," said Robert Faletra, CEO at The Channel Company. "We congratulate the Women of the Channel, and celebrate their innovative contributions and commitment to the IT channel community."



Added Peter Larocque, president, North American distribution at Synnex Corporation, "Our executives honored as Women of the Channel have consistently proven to be great leaders within our organization, and I could not be more proud of their hard work and dedication to the IT industry. Their exceptional and forward-looking leadership abilities are evident as they continue to help Synnex thrive and lead change in the IT industry through their on-going workplace accomplishments and commitment."