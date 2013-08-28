Harris Broadcast Strengthens Leadership Team

- Harris Broadcast plans to preview the new management team’s vision and strategy at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam (Stand 7.G20, RAI Exhibition Centre, Sept. 13-17). The business also announced new senior management appointments. Steve Foreman has been named president of global operations and services, and Jeff Liening, senior vice president of global sales operations.
- “With our customers and partners facing significant technology and industry transformations, Harris Broadcast is focused on shaping our vision, product roadmaps and go-to-market strategy to address these unique challenges and opportunities,” said Charlie Vogt, CEO of Harris Broadcast. “The investments we are making in our leadership team build on the company’s base to better serve our customers and the industry.”
- Mr. Foreman brings a global track record in operations, transformation and supply chain management to Harris Broadcast. He joins the company from Texas Pacific Group (TPG) where he was senior advisor for seven years supporting management teams during strategic and operational transformations, including Freescale Semiconductor, Avaya and Armstrong Worldwide Industries.
- “The combination of Harris Broadcast’s leadership team, market opportunity and competitive strengths creates an outstanding opportunity and I am thrilled to join Charlie Vogt’s management team at this exciting time,” said Mr. Foreman. “I look forward to leveraging my strengths in operations and supply chain management to accelerate our plans.”
- Prior to joining TPG, Mr. Foreman was the senior vice president of professional services and delivery at E2open, a provider of supply chain software. He was an executive at Solectron for more than eight years before E2open and participated in the company’s growth from less than $1B in revenue to over $20B. Mr. Foreman holds an MSE and an MBA with honors from the University of Washington, and a BA from the University of Pennsylvania in Mathematics and Economics.
- Mr. Liening joins Harris Broadcast from GENBAND, where he was most recently senior vice president of global sales operations. Prior to GENBAND, he held various sales management positions at Sycamore Networks, Lucent Technologies, Ascend Communications and Cascade Communications.
- “I am pleased to join the company and support Charlie’s vision for strengthening the customer alignment and focus of our sales operations,” said Mr. Liening.
- Mr. Liening began his career with the U.S. Department of Defense (US Air Force), providing advanced communications and satellite imagery network engineering support to the Defense Information Systems Agency in the area of secure broadcast and terrestrial network based voice, video and data technologies. He holds an MSEE graduate degree from Washington University of St. Louis, a BSEE undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University and a BS AE undergraduate degree from St. Louis University - Parks College.
Topics