Projectiondesign Award for RLS Projector

Fresh from exhibiting at the Integrated Systems Europe 2011 event in Amsterdam, projectiondesign has announced that they have won the InAVation award for the second consecutive year. The Norwegian manufacturer won by public vote the 2011 EMEA+ Most InAVative Commercial Projector award for their unique FR12 Remote Light Source (RLS) projector.

Judges recognized in particular how the FR12 Remote Light Source Projector is designed to meet specific market needs to reduce noise level and simplify maintenance. “A crucial ingredient to this innovation and success was made possible through our global experience, design and production,” explains Anders Løkke, International Communications & Marketing Manager at projectiondesign. “The combination of our principal foundations including build quality, materials, high performance, and image quality, combined with the innovative high-resolution DLP® chip-set makes the FR12 Remote Light Source projector a true InAVation award winner.”

The Technology Categories in the InAVation Awards 2011 were judged by a panel of industry experts. projectiondesign were selected as one out of five shortlisted for the Most InAVative Commercial Projector by public voting. Organized by IML Events, the ceremony was held in the Diamond Lounge at the Amsterdam RAI on 2 February in front of 1,000 industry professionals.

“Another real success for us lies in the fact that we were lucky enough to be able to celebrate our valuable relationship with one of our most trusted and respected partners, Global Immersion who were also an award winner on the night. They are a shining example of our recently launched global program and growth strategy to work closer with and support our partners.”

Leading integration partner and immersive theater specialists, Global Immersion also won the 2011 Most InAVative Leisure and Entertainment Project award for their Intensity® 4D Theater Installation at the Our Dynamic Earth visitor attraction located in Edinburgh, Scotland, which uses F32 series 3D projectors to wow visitors.

Celebrating the double award win at the event, Beth Nicholas, Marketing Manager at Global Immersion says: "Our award signifies our hard-earned recognition of the successful delivery of an innovative, robust and cost-effective solution. projectiondesign forms part of that solution which we are so proud of. The Intensity 4D Theater at Our Dynamic Earth uses the integration of optimized projectiondesign F32 series 3D projectors. Our engineers specifically chose this solution for its merits of high brightness, reliability and low cost of ownership. It was terrific to celebrate the double award win with our trusted projector supplier, projectiondesign and we use them in many of our visitor attraction projects around the world.”

projectiondesign.com